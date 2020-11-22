Andrew Draghi's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc in Bethpage, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Andrew in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 22, 2020.
