Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Andrew Draghi
1936 - 2020
BORN
May 7, 1936
DIED
November 20, 2020
Andrew Draghi's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc in Bethpage, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Andrew in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 22, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway, Bethpage, NY 11714
Nov
22
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway, Bethpage, NY 11714
Nov
23
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Martin of Tours RC Church
220 Central Avenue, Bethpage, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Meredith duddy
November 22, 2020