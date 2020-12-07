Andrew Fuller's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Donald L. Barber Funeral Home - Homer in Homer, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Andrew in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Donald L. Barber Funeral Home - Homer website.
Published by Donald L. Barber Funeral Home - Homer on Dec. 7, 2020.
