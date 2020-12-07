Menu
Andrew Fuller
1932 - 2020
BORN
July 15, 1932
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
AARP
American Legion
Moose Lodge
US Army
Andrew Fuller's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Donald L. Barber Funeral Home - Homer in Homer, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Donald L. Barber Funeral Home - Homer website.

Published by Donald L. Barber Funeral Home - Homer on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Donald L. Barber Funeral Home
5016 US Route 11, Homer, New York 13077
Funeral services provided by:
Donald L. Barber Funeral Home - Homer
