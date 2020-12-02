Menu
Andrew Jones
1976 - 2020
BORN
November 8, 1976
DIED
November 21, 2020
Andrew Jones's passing at the age of 44 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by T R Dallas Funeral and Cremation Services in Clearwater, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the T R Dallas Funeral and Cremation Services website.

Published by T R Dallas Funeral and Cremation Services on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
T R Dallas Funeral Services
1479 S M.L.K. Jr. Ave., Clearwater, Florida 33756
Funeral services provided by:
T R Dallas Funeral and Cremation Services
