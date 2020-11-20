Menu
Andrew Moore
1987 - 2020
BORN
June 20, 1987
DIED
November 11, 2020
Andrew Moore's passing at the age of 33 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapels - Kansas City in Kansas City, MO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Andrew in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapels - Kansas City website.

Published by Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapels - Kansas City on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapels - Kansas City
