Andrew Moore's passing at the age of 33 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapels - Kansas City in Kansas City, MO .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Andrew in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapels - Kansas City website.
Published by Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapels - Kansas City on Nov. 20, 2020.
