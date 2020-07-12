Andrew (Andy) Stephen Peidl passed away on July 4, 2020 at the age of 56 from an unexpected heart attack.



Andy was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. He graduated from Valley Forge High School in 1983. He later joined the United States Air Force and served for four years. He then enrolled at Weber State University and graduated with his Bachelor's in Business. Afterwards, he attended the PGA School of America to become a golf professional.



Andy had a passion for life, which was evident in everyone that knew him. When he wasn't working, Andy enjoyed playing the guitar, collecting records, and golfing.



Andy is survived in death by his two daughters, Emily and Ashley, as well as his brother, Jason Peidl. He is preceded in death by his mother, Harriet Peidl, and father, Stephen Peidl.



A concert-style memorial with be held for Andy at Hubbard Golf Course, Hill AFB, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 6:00 P.M.



Please send memorial donations to: 2390 Brookgreen Rd. Sumter, SC 29154



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.