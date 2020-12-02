Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Andrew Porubsky
1966 - 2020
BORN
March 26, 1966
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Boy Scouts Of America
Cub Scouts
Andrew Porubsky's passing at the age of 54 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Smith Family Funeral Home in Elsie, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Andrew in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Smith Family Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Smith Family Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Elsie
221 E. Main Street, Elsie, Michigan 48831
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Elsie
221 E. Main Street, Elsie, Michigan 48831
Dec
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Ford Cemetery
11183 E. So. Gratiot Co. Line Road, Elsie, Michigan 48831
Dec
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Ford Cemetery
11183 E. So. Gratiot Co. Line Road, Elsie, Michigan 48831
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Family Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.