Andrew Pyles
1933 - 2020
BORN
October 22, 1933
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Andrew Pyles's passing at the age of 87 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cedar Bay Funeral Home in Jacksonville, FL .

Published by Cedar Bay Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Cedar Bay Funeral Home
