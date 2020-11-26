Andrew Reich's passing at the age of 75 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Farrow-C J Lucas Funeral & Cremation Service in Shamokin, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Andrew in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Farrow-C J Lucas Funeral & Cremation Service website.
Published by Farrow-C J Lucas Funeral & Cremation Service on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.