Andrew Bangerter Schmidt passed away on September 2, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah at the age of 96. He was born on August 6, 1924 in Granger, Utah to Andrew and Nellie Bangerter Schmidt. He was one of 12 children and had a twin brother. Andrew attended Monroe Elementary and Cyprus High School. He was drafted and entered the Army Air Force where he served from 1943 to 1946 in the Quarter Master Supply. He was stationed for a time in the states and two years overseas. While stationed in High Wycombe England, he met Dorothy Nash. They married December 1, 1945. He was soon transferred to Germany. After being discharged from the service, he returned to Utah. Dorothy traveled as a GI bride to join him. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. They became parents to one daughter and seven sons. Jacquelyn (Gerald, deceased), Gale (Trisha), David (Sheryl) John (Gwyn, deceased; Marlynn, deceased), Boyd (Laura) Jeff (Jeanine), Chris (Cindy), Drew (Laura).
Dad worked hard to provide for our family. He worked as an aircraft sheet metal worker, for Terminix Pest Control, and retired from Jordan School District as a warehouse manager. He trained as a barber and had a shop in the basement of our home.
It seemed like Dad was always busy remodeling, tearing out walls and trying to make our home fit the growing family. He enjoyed whittling and building birdhouses and all sorts of wood projects. He loved music and enjoyed writing poetry. Dad liked to have things organized and in their place.
When Dorothy passed away in 1983 from cancer, Andrew was blessed to find another wonderful wife and companion. He married Doris Croxford Harrison later that year. Doris had six children and he loved them and tried to be a good influence in their lives: David (Silvye), Duane (Shelly), Ruth (James, deceased), Dru, Matthew (JoAnn), Paula (Marvin). Doris passed away in March of 2019.
With fourteen children, he has a numerous posterity. There are 67 grandchildren, 109 great grandchildren, 15 great-great grandchildren.
Andrew has always been a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He has served in many callings, including as a counselor in bishoprics. Until the last four months of his life, he was still participating in sealing groups twice a month at the Bountiful Temple. We knew that dad had a testimony. He loved to visit with ward members, his neighbors and friends and even the lady who delivered his mail.
He is survived by two sisters, Lillian Redford (James, deceased) of Layton and Elsie Rigby (K) of Sandy.
A viewing for family and friends will be held Thursday, September 10th, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main, Bountiful, Utah. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, September 11th, at 10:00 a.m. at the Sandy City Cemetery.
A link to the graveside services can be found on the Russon Mortuary website– www.russonmortuary.com
Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.