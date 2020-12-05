Menu
Andy Fernandez
1993 - 2020
BORN
December 28, 1993
DIED
November 28, 2020
Andy Fernandez's passing at the age of 26 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park in Las Vegas, NV .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park website.

Published by Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Davis Funeral Home
6200 South Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada 89119
Dec
10
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Davis Funeral Home
6200 South Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada 89119
Funeral services provided by:
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
