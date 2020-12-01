Menu
Andy Then
1990 - 2020
BORN
May 28, 1990
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Greenwood Cemetery
Andy Then's passing at the age of 30 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc. in Allentown, PA .

Published by Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc.
1310-1314 Hamilton St., Allentown, Pennsylvania 18102
Dec
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc.
1310-1314 Hamilton St., Allentown, Pennsylvania 18102
Funeral services provided by:
Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc.
