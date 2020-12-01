Menu
Angel Bruno
1966 - 2020
BORN
April 3, 1966
DIED
November 18, 2020
Angel Bruno's passing at the age of 54 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Usher Funeral Home in Indianapolis, IN .

Published by Usher Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Usher Funeral Home
2313 West Washington Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46222
Funeral services provided by:
Usher Funeral Home
