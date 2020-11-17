Menu
Angel Marquez
1958 - 2020
BORN
April 14, 1958
DIED
November 3, 2020
Angel Marquez's passing at the age of 62 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory in Odessa, TX .

Published by Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Martinez Funeral Home Chapel
1040 S. Dixie Blvd, Odessa, Texas 79761
Nov
16
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Martinez Funeral Home Chapel
1040 S. Dixie Blvd, Odessa, Texas 79761
Nov
17
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Ector County Cemetery Rosehill Section
300 S. Dixie, Odessa, Texas 79761
