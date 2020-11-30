Menu
Angel Ortiz
1938 - 2020
BORN
May 31, 1938
DIED
November 22, 2020
Angel Ortiz's passing at the age of 82 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home in Perth Amboy, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Angel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home website.

Published by Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy, Jersey 08861
Nov
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy, Jersey 08861
Nov
27
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
ALPINE CEMETERY
707 AMBOY AVENUE, PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey 08861
Funeral services provided by:
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
