Angela Devore
1975 - 2020
BORN
October 23, 1975
DIED
November 9, 2020
Angela Devore's passing at the age of 45 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brooks Funeral Home in Munfordville, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brooks Funeral Home website.

Published by Brooks Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Brooks Funeral Home
50 Main Street, Munfordville, Kentucky 42765
Nov
13
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Brooks Funeral Home
50 Main Street, Munfordville, Kentucky 42765
Nov
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Brooks Funeral Home
50 Main Street, Munfordville, Kentucky 42765
Brooks Funeral Home
