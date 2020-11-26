Menu
Angela Eccles
1961 - 2020
BORN
August 27, 1961
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
East High School
Angela Eccles's passing at the age of 59 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel in Simpsonville, SC .

Published by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Thomas McAFee Funeral Homes Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main Street, Simpsonville, South Carolina 29680
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
