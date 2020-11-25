Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Angela Hurlburt
1984 - 2020
BORN
May 23, 1984
DIED
November 16, 2020
Angela Hurlburt's passing at the age of 36 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano in New Haven, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Angela in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Maresca Funeral Home
592 CHAPEL ST., NEW HAVEN, Connecticut 06511
Nov
20
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano
592 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT 06511
Nov
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Michael's Church
29 Wooster Pl., New Haven, Connecticut
Nov
21
Committal
11:30p.m.
East Lawn Cemetery
58 River St., East Haven, Connecticut 06512
Funeral services provided by:
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
11 Entries
Trina, I was both shocked and saddened to hear of Angela’s passing. I know that there is nothing in my vocabulary that could even convey the sorrow that I feel for you and all of your family. Obviously, you know that I’ve known Angela since she was a baby. I am so sorry that I cannot leave the house as I was COVID-19 positive after I was required to take the test for a pre operation procedure. I will stop by to see you when I get the clearance to end my quarantine. Again, I am so sorry for your loss and please know that yours and Angela’s family are in my prayers daily.

Bob Linn
Bob Linn
Friend
November 21, 2020
To Trina and Family,

I am so sorry for your loss, Angela was always so kind and willing to help us especially for us and Yale Police. Not all of the Yale Dispatchers met Angela but they all said she was always so pleasant and willing to help.
May she Rest in Peace , and May God comfort you at this difficult time.

Anthony
Anthony Notarino III
Friend
November 20, 2020
My husband, Chris Beckwith and myself would like to extend our deepest condolences. When I was dating Chris and introduced to his family during a Christmas party, I met Angela; we clicked immediately. Angela and I always looked forward to catching up with each other at the annual Zanelli Christmas party. I am proud to call her cousin and will deeply miss her.

Kevin, Abby, and Kenzie, we love you and thinking of you during this difficult time.

With Love,
Jennifer and Chris Beckwith
Jenn & Chris Beckwith
Family
November 20, 2020
To Trina and family - I am so sorry for your loss. Angela was such a nice person, always waved hello and was so considerate when Michael passed. I will pray for her young family.
marian Lucibello
Friend
November 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
My deepest sympathy and prayers for Angela's family.
JAN A LOUGAL
November 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Angela was a Very Special Young Lady. She was always willing to help and had a smile always on her face.
She loved her Daughters, Husband, Sister and especially her Mother so much. You all should be proud of the Loving Caring Person she was.
She will be greatly missed in PSAP by myself and all her co-workers.
I pray for Peace to All of You and know that she is Rejoicing in Heaven and now God has a Special Angel by his side.
She will always be looking over You with Love and Joy.
Once again Condolences to the Family. God Bless You All.
Debbie Thornton
Friend
November 19, 2020
Not sure what to say she was like a sister to me. My prayers to go to the family, she was a beautiful person she loved everyone no matter what. she will be loved and missed.
Kathleen ioveino - worapka
Friend
November 19, 2020
What can I say. I'm in shock. Still can't find the right words. I have so many memories with you,so many great talks with you and I'll cherish them forever and always you will always be my sister. Tour gonna be missed pleas give my dad a hug and kiss when u see him. This isn't a goodbye. But till we meet again. Watch over your little girls
Priscilla burwell
Friend
November 18, 2020
My condolences to the Hurlburt and Yoxall family on the tragic loss of my dearest friend Angela Yoxall-Hurlburt.
Angela was the best friend anyone could ever had...she has left her imprint on the souls/hearts of everyone she came in contact with. Angela my dearest friend you left a huge hole in my heart and I will never forget you. One way that I can describe you is that you were the best of the best. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel. We love you and will forever miss you.
Lupe Donnelly
Friend
November 18, 2020
My hearts go out to your family and your community.
stacey cormeir
Teacher
November 18, 2020
To Trina and family, so sorry to hear of Angela’s sudden passing. She was a special person who will be greatly missed. May she Rest In Peace. God bless. Shawn Sayers DA650
Shawn Sayers
Friend
November 18, 2020