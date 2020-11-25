Angela Hurlburt's passing at the age of 36 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano in New Haven, CT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Angela in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano website.
Published by Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano on Nov. 25, 2020.
