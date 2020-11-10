Angela C. Mascari (Fortunato)
Age 92 of Brookline, peacefully passed away on Monday November 9, 2020 surrounded by her family. Loving mother of Joseph Donald Mascari Jr. and Rosemarie (Howard) Bryan; proud grandmother of Nicole (Wayne) Dougherty; treasured great grandmother of Shiloh and Denico Dougherty; caring sister of the late Anthony Fortunato; daughter of the late Victor and Rose Marie Capone Fortunato; cherished aunt to Gloria Ann and Victor (Debbie) Fortunato. Angela is a retired employee of Allegheny County Health Department and worked as a nurse for many years doing private duty. She will be remembered as an amazing cook and baker. Angela always had a meticulously clean home and was always impeccably dressed. She enjoyed to travel, but most of all she loved her family. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends are welcome at 2630 W. Liberty Ave, Dormont, 412-531-4000 on Sunday, 4-6pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday 10am St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Pius X Church. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice at 5315 Campbells Run Rd #190, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please add or view all donations at www.beinhauer.com.
All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions for everyone's safety.
Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.