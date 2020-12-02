Menu
Angela McNeill
1965 - 2020
BORN
July 12, 1965
DIED
October 20, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Angela McNeill's passing at the age of 55 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by JOYCE BRADY CHAPEL - BENNETT in Bennett, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Angela in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the JOYCE BRADY CHAPEL - BENNETT website.

Published by JOYCE BRADY CHAPEL - BENNETT on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Unity Grove Baptist Church
849 Mt. Carmel Road, Carthage, North Carolina 28327
Funeral services provided by:
JOYCE BRADY CHAPEL - BENNETT
GUEST BOOK
