Angela McNeill's passing at the age of 55 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by JOYCE BRADY CHAPEL - BENNETT in Bennett, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Angela in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the JOYCE BRADY CHAPEL - BENNETT website.
Published by JOYCE BRADY CHAPEL - BENNETT on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.