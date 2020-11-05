Angela ("Ange") R. Pollis, age 90 of Monroeville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020. A Pittsburgh native, Ange attended St. Paul Cathedral Grade School and High School. Ange earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Carnegie Mellon University, where she was a member of Delta Gamma fraternity and Beta Phi Mu. Ange remained an involved alum and member of CMU's Academy for Lifelong Learning. Following graduation, Ange began a long and successful career at U.S. Steel. Ange's professional focus in information science and librarianship, including as Manager of U.S. Steel's Knowledge Resource Center, garnered accolades. Ange was a member of and served in many leadership roles within the Special Libraries Association, and was awarded the "Hall Of Fame" Award at the SLA International Conference for her contributions to the field. She also received the "Lifetime Achievement Award" from the SLA Pittsburgh Chapter for her exemplary career. Before her retirement from U.S. Steel, she was the recipient of the U.S. Steel Individual Award for her work on computerized searching and knowledge management. But, most importantly, aside from her incredible professional accomplishments, she taught us all the value and love of family and friendships. Ange was the beloved sister of Charles D. (the late Gloria) Pollis; dear aunt of Cristina Mendoza, Alicia Goodwin, Richard Lagueruela, Janet Stanley, Jeffrey Pollis and Steven Pollis. She is also survived by many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Philomena (Sciulli) Pollis; and sisters, Mary A. (Benito) Lagueruela and Helen A. Pollis. Friends and family will be received Saturday from 9:15 until 10:00 AM at St. Paul Cathedral in Oakland, 108 North Dithridge St., Pittsburgh, where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Cathedral. Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747).

Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.