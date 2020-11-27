Menu
Angela Ridley
1970 - 2020
BORN
August 20, 1970
DIED
November 16, 2020
Angela Ridley's passing at the age of 50 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. in Kansas City, MO .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Friendship Baptist Church
3530 Chelsea Dr, Kansas City, Missouri 64128
Nov
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Friendship Baptist Church
3530 Chelsea Dr, Kansas City, Missouri 64128
Nov
30
Interment
1:00p.m.
Brooking Cemetery
10004 E 53rd St, Raytown, Missouri 64133
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C.
