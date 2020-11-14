Angela Southerton's passing at the age of 40 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by McClain Funeral Home - Denver in Denver, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Angela in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McClain Funeral Home - Denver website.
Published by McClain Funeral Home - Denver on Nov. 14, 2020.
