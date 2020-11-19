Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Angelina Phillips
1975 - 2020
BORN
December 30, 1975
DIED
November 11, 2020
Angelina Phillips's passing at the age of 44 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gonzales Funerals & Cremations in Las Vegas , NM .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Angelina in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gonzales Funerals & Cremations website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Gonzales Funerals & Cremations on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gonzales Funerals & Cremations
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.