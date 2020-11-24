Menu
Angelina Resta
1918 - 2020
BORN
November 6, 1918
DIED
November 21, 2020
Angelina Resta's passing at the age of 102 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dunn Funeral Home in Bristol, CT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dunn Funeral Home website.

Published by Dunn Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Jeffrey F. Meyer and the Staff of Dunn Funeral Home
November 24, 2020
Grandma I will always treasure the memories. We played together and I will never forget it. I have a love for so many things because of you. I will miss your pizza and those little cheese cakes. You will always be in my heart no matter how much time passed no one or nothing can take that away!
Nicole Martinez
Grandchild
November 23, 2020