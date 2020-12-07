Menu
Angelina Rivera
1928 - 2020
BORN
March 1, 1928
DIED
December 5, 2020
Angelina Rivera's passing at the age of 92 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Plaza Funeral Home in Jersey City, NJ .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Plaza Funeral Home
445 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, Jersey 07302
Funeral services provided by:
Plaza Funeral Home
