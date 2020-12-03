Of Turtle Creek, age 89, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.



Beloved wife of the late Christian R. "Bob" Lasser.



Loving mother of Robert Lasser of New Kensington, Gary (Lisa) Lasser of Monroeville, Darla Lasser of Turtle Creek and the late Kevin Lasser.



Angeline is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



Daughter of the late Domenic and Philomena Flotta.



Angeline was the last survivor of her 12 siblings.



She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Angeline was a former employee at Lane Byrant in Monroeville Mall. She will be remembered mostly for her love of her family and how she never found any wrong in anybody.



Friends are welcome on Friday from 2-8pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350 where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m.



All visitors must wear a face covering.



Angeline will be laid to rest in Monongahela Cemetery.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.