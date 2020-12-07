Angelita Clay's passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis Funeral Homes in Las Vegas, NV .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Angelita in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Davis Funeral Homes website.
Published by Davis Funeral Homes on Dec. 7, 2020.
