Angelita Clay
1943 - 2020
BORN
December 8, 1943
DIED
December 1, 2020
Angelita Clay's passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis Funeral Homes in Las Vegas, NV .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Davis Funeral Home - Rainbow Chapel
1401 South Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, Nevada 89146
Dec
9
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Davis Funeral Home - Rainbow Chapel
1401 South Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, Nevada 89146
Funeral services provided by:
Davis Funeral Homes
