Angelita Rubio
1961 - 2020
BORN
October 6, 1961
DIED
November 13, 2020
Angelita Rubio's passing at the age of 59 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Golden Gate Mortuary in Amarillo, TX .

Published by Golden Gate Mortuary on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Living Water Family Church
2500 S. Eastern Street, Amarillo, Texas 79118
Funeral services provided by:
Golden Gate Mortuary
