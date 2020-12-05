Menu
Angelo Ablog
1965 - 2020
BORN
February 7, 1965
DIED
November 27, 2020
Angelo Ablog's passing at the age of 55 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services in Indianapolis, IN .

Published by Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Calvary Cemetery
435 W. Troy Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46225
Funeral services provided by:
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
