Angelo Alesi
1943 - 2020
BORN
May 6, 1943
DIED
November 6, 2020
Angelo Alesi's passing at the age of 77 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home in Pleasant Unity, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Greensburg Location
516 Stanton at Green Streets, Greensburg, Pennsylvania 15601
Nov
10
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Bruno Catholic Church
1715 Poplar Street, Greensburg, Pennsylvania 15601
Funeral services provided by:
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
