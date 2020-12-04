Menu
Angelo Fanucchi
1926 - 2020
BORN
February 4, 1926
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Wounded Warrior Project
Angelo Fanucchi's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home in Williamstown, NJ .

Published by Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary's RC Church
32 Carroll Ave., Williamstown, New Jersey 08094
Funeral services provided by:
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
