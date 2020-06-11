Angelo "George" Manis passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family on June 11th, 2020. George was born on April 15, 1939 to his parents John Manis and Viola Psathas Garland of Charleston, West Virginia, where he spent his youth and young adult life. George was a fast burner and worked hard for everything he achieved in life. At a young age, he managed to hold down two paper routes and work in the family restaurant. George graduated from High School & immediately enrolled in West Virginia University where he played for the school's basketball team with the likes of "Hot Rod" Hundley and Jerry West. But, George realized he had a higher calling of service, enlisting in the United States Air Force. His first assignment was with the Air Force honor guard. George applied to Officer Candidate School (OCS) and was accepted. Upon completion of OCS, George attended and completed a rigorous U.S. Air Force Navigation School. He was called to serve in the Vietnam War, navigating C-130 aircraft. Shortly thereafter, George earned his pilot wings, becoming a U.S. Air Force pilot. He flew T-37, T-38, F-4 and F-106 aircraft. George also became an instructor pilot. He taught Initial Pilot Training at Craig AFB, Alabama. His adventures took him to many parts of the world that most people dream of visiting. He was particularly fond of his time in France where he became quite an aficionado of fine French wines. George enjoyed a distinguished military career, retiring from the Air Force in 1982.George met the love of his life, Barbara LaPorte during the summer of 1968 at a social event in Selma, Alabama, marrying on January 18th, 1969. George had two daughters, Margarett and Elizabeth from a previous marriage. Later, George and Barbara had three children together, Chris, Mike and Mary. A dedicated father, he provided wonderfully for his family, always putting the needs of his family before his own, as evidenced by unselfishly providing years of in-home care to his loving wife before her passing in 2016. A jack of many trades with a passion for life, George was an accomplished competitive basketball, tennis, table tennis and chess player. He was a serious Audiophile and relished the time listening to his favorite music: jazz, classical and the blues. George loved the outdoors, avidly hunting and fishing whenever he could make the time. He had a love for history and could recite the most minute details about a world event or military campaign. George was also a natural people person, using this talent when he worked for a time at car sales. He was always eager to share his vast amount of life experience with family and friends. George loved taking trips with his wife to the many national parks in the Western region of the U.S. He was also a big sports fan and thoroughly enjoyed time with his wife watching, Alabama Crimson Tide and West Virginia Mountaineer football. George was a religious person, baptized in the Greek Orthodox faith.George is survived by his daughters, Margarett Humeniuk (Bill), Liz Dockery and Mary; sons Chris and Mike; grandchildren Lexus, Sadie, Grace, Caleb and Amelia; sister Eve (Charles) Bradford; half-sisters Beverly Russell and Alice Dargan; half-brother Dan Garland; step-brother Earl Garland; step-sister Jo Anne Philpott. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara; father John; step-father Tanner Garland; mother Viola Psathas Garland; half-brother David Garland; and step-brother Ben Garland.Special thanks to honorary family members Kevin and Melissa Burt for their many years of conscientious support and care to George and Barbara. Your selflessness and love for our parents will never be forgotten. You have our deepest gratitude. George was a one of a kind man. He made his mark on this earth and set out to positively impact all who came in contact with him. His presence, energy and big personality will be dearly missed. "It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God that such men lived." ~ General George S. PattonFuneral services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.