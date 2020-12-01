Menu
Angelo Tirabasso
1925 - 2020
BORN
April 5, 1925
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Okinawa
U.S. Army
Angelo Tirabasso's passing at the age of 95 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home in Wickliffe, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home website.

Published by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, OH 44092
Nov
30
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, Ohio
My sweet Uncle Chuck, is with the angels now. He was so funny, and loyal to his friends and family. My condolences to Kim, Karen, Kathy, and Ricky and all the children and grandchildren. He will be missed, but eternal in our hearts. There are so many wonderful memories....
Anita Antonacci
Family
November 25, 2020