Anison Colbert
1935 - 2020
BORN
April 27, 1935
DIED
November 13, 2020
Anison Colbert's passing at the age of 85 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home in Springfield, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Anison in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home website.

Published by Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Zion Baptist Church
Nov
19
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Zion Baptist Church
565 E. Main Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385
Nov
19
Service
12:00p.m.
Zion Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home
Uncle, we remember our visits to Xenia and how you always welcomed us to stay at your home. You will truly be missed. You have a place in our hearts. Blessings and love to our family. Paul & Sheila
Sheila Sims
Family
November 19, 2020
a loved one
November 19, 2020
You are surely gonna be missed what a great man❤❤
Teresa Lane
Family
November 18, 2020
My sincerest condolences to my classmate, Michael and the entire Colbert family. Thank you for taking care of so many of our loved ones over the years.
Kevin J. Brady
Friend
November 18, 2020
Mr. Colbert, whom I called, "The Dean," (of area funeral directors of color) was always a nice, respectful, professional that took pride in helping his clients; especially advising them to save money on their loved ones final expenses while having a beautiful service. Mr. Colbert was a good friend of my brother, DayDay and, Uncles Ira and Melvin. Trusting in God that they are now together in the bosom of Jesus under "The Big Oak."
Wanda Jean Nooks Stephen
Wanda Stephen
Friend
November 18, 2020
Sister Colbert and family, Sending prayers and condolences on your great loss. May you be comforted by The Lord our God, family and friends, and your many wonderful memories!!! Prayers and blessings, Rev. Dr. Gloria Wade Dillon
Gloria Wade Dillon
Friend
November 17, 2020
Pops you will forever be just that my pops. Your wisdom into my life was priceless. Thank you for always embracing me as family I will love you till the day I close my eyes. To know you were close with my dad. He and CJ will be there to greet in sir. I will never forget your kindness and love. Rest sir. Your adopted son. Adrian
Bryson Alexander
Family
November 17, 2020
Pops I love you as my dad. Your wisdom and guidance was priceless. Many lessons I hold dear this dad. I will miss you. Jodie and CJ will be there to welcome their friend. I love you Adrian.
Bryson Adrian Alexander
Family
November 17, 2020
My condolences to the family. I always learned something new about funeral service when in the presence of Mr. Colbert.
Edward Hatch
Acquaintance
November 17, 2020