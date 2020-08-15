Of Somerset, age 66, on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Beloved sister of Denise Johnson Neiderhiser of Ligonier and preceded in death by her siblings, Cliff Johnson, Jeff Johnson, Doreen Rose and Lisa Penrose.
Anita is survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.
Anita was a woman who was filed with love and kindness. She possessed a special affinity toward animals. She was a devout Christian and a member of the Missionary Alliance church of Ligonier.
Not only was Anita loving and loved, but she was lovable, especially when telling a corny joke or two.
There will not be a viewing or service.
Memorial donations may be made to Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208 or www.humaneanimalrescue.org.
Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.