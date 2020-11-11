Anita Cheff's passing at the age of 81 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home - Youngstown in Youngstown, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Anita in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home - Youngstown website.