Anita Duffy
1941 - 2020
BORN
September 3, 1941
DIED
October 26, 2020
ABOUT
YMCA
Anita Duffy's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, October 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon, IL .

Published by Hunter Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Loraine United Methodist Church
Loraine, Loraine, Illinois 62349
Funeral services provided by:
Hunter Funeral Home
