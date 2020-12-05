Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anita Kahn
1932 - 2020
BORN
November 6, 1932
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Red Cross
St. James Catholic Church
University Of Iowa
Anita Kahn's passing at the age of 88 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home - Duluth in Duluth, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Anita in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home - Duluth website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home - Duluth on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
721 N. 57th Ave. W., Duluth, Minnesota 55807
Dec
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
721 N. 57th Ave. W., Duluth, Minnesota 55807
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home - Duluth
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.