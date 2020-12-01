Menu
Anita Kinzer
1930 - 2020
BORN
November 25, 1930
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Trinity Lutheran Church
Anita Kinzer's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services in Auburn, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Anita in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services website.

Published by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1801 N. Main Street, Auburn, Indiana
Dec
5
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran
1801 N. Main Street, Auburn, Indiana 46706
Funeral services provided by:
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
