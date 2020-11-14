Menu
Anita Lagasse
1941 - 2020
BORN
December 7, 1941
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
michael j. fox foundation
Anita Lagasse's passing at the age of 78 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tyngsborough Funeral Home in Tyngsborough, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tyngsborough Funeral Home website.

Published by Tyngsborough Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough, MA 01879
Nov
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough, MA 01879
