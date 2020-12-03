Menu
Anita Pressly
1922 - 2020
BORN
September 9, 1922
DIED
November 28, 2020
Anita Pressly's passing at the age of 98 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Troutman Funeral Home in Troutman, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
My deepest condolences to The Pressly and Arneson families. She will be missed by many people whose lives she touched and influenced. I was so fortunate to be able to spend time with her for several years and learned so many things about life from her. I enjoyed being her scribe so she could keep in touch with friends and family. She was truly a fine Southern woman.
Debra Caywood
December 2, 2020
We send our sincere condolence and prayers to the family. Anita was a perfect southern lady, always offering a beautiful smile and kind words. A strong woman of faith.
Donna and Eugene Putnam
December 2, 2020
Canda Plunkett
December 2, 2020
Heartfelt feelingsfor the family. Your mother was a lovely lady. So interesting to talk with. Full of beautiful smiles and positive attitudes. She was a Christian example beyond compare. Penny, I´m grateful to have had lunch with your mom at your home yeasts ago. I´ll hang on to that lovely day with her. Take good care as you all move forward from her loss. Much love. Jan Shuford
Jan Bryant Shuford
December 2, 2020
I am so so sorry to hear of Ms Pressly´s passing. I loved spending time with her. She was brilliant and kind and I will miss her
Linda King
December 1, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family. Anita taught us a lot about God´s grace and she will be dearly missed.
Jackie and Jeremy Putnam
December 1, 2020
I am a better person for knowing Anita.
Amy
Friend
December 1, 2020
Ann Allen
December 1, 2020
Our sympathy to your family as we remember your mother with fondness and admiration
Jim and Carole Pickett
December 1, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear this. Your mother was a very lovely person. To me she was the epitome of a southern lady. I know your dad was happy to be reunited with her.
Shirley Reid
November 30, 2020