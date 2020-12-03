Anita Pressly's passing at the age of 98 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Troutman Funeral Home in Troutman, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Anita in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Troutman Funeral Home website.
Published by Troutman Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
