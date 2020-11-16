Menu
Anita Rumery
1936 - 2020
BORN
November 14, 1936
DIED
November 10, 2020
Anita Rumery's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Adams Funeral Home - Paw Paw in Paw Paw, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Anita in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Adams Funeral Home - Paw Paw website.

Published by Adams Funeral Home - Paw Paw on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
New Hope Fellowship
201 W. Michigan Avenue, Paw Paw, Michigan
Adams Funeral Home - Paw Paw
Taking us to swim in her pond,and catch frogs,and turtles.She was so sweet,and kind.And the Best choir teacher.
Toryre Partin
Teacher
November 15, 2020
Heaven has gained a beautiful soul. I'm sure she's whipping the holy choir of angels into shape! Have such wonderful memories of Mrs. Rumery at Almena UMC and all the fun our youth group had. So sorry for your loss, Beth, Yvonne and Peg. My heart just aches.
Melonie Conolly Jones
Friend
November 14, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Kiki
Al Widner
Classmate
November 14, 2020
Mrs. Rumery was blessed with the gifts of teaching and playing the piano. She never hid away the gifts that the Lord blessed her with. Instead, Mrs. Rumery taught me and her other students to play piano. She was my only piano teacher, the best one I’ll ever have. She thought me piano for about 10 years. The way Mrs. Rumery taught was so kind and encouraging to me, I’ll never forget it. She would never want me to quit playing piano. I will keep playing in honor of her. I am extremely sorry to lose her, we will all miss her. I have no doubt she is with God in Heaven.
Matthew Lubben
November 14, 2020
Anita, you lived a life of ministry to others, not only in your musical gifts, but how you reached out to everyone with the love of Jesus. You passed on that gift willingly and loved life. Now you can sing for the Lord and celebrate your heavenly birthday. We all miss you but your legacy will live on.
Don Yerrick
Friend
November 14, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Roberta (Imus) Rex
Acquaintance
November 14, 2020