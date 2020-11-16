Anita Rumery's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Adams Funeral Home - Paw Paw in Paw Paw, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Anita in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Adams Funeral Home - Paw Paw website.