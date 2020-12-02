Menu
Anita Smothers
1969 - 2020
BORN
August 1, 1969
DIED
November 26, 2020
Anita Smothers's passing at the age of 51 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Samaritan Affordable Funeral and Cremation Services - Terre Haute in Terre Haute, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Samaritan Affordable Funeral and Cremation Services - Terre Haute website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Samaritan Affordable Funeral and Cremation Services
2425 Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute, Indiana 47807
Dec
1
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Samaritan Affordable Funeral and Cremation Services
2425 Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute, Indiana 47807
Samaritan Affordable Funeral and Cremation Services - Terre Haute
