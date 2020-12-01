Menu
Anita Stone
1953 - 2020
BORN
November 10, 1953
DIED
October 27, 2020
ABOUT
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Anita Stone's passing at the age of 66 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hazel Green Funeral Home in Hazel Green, AL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Hazel Green Funeral Home
13921 Hwy 231-431 N, Hazel Green, Alabama 35750
Funeral services provided by:
Hazel Green Funeral Home
