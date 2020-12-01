Menu
Anita Urias
1927 - 2020
BORN
February 14, 1927
DIED
November 26, 2020
Anita Urias's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hawkins Family Funeral Home in Fort Worth, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hawkins Family Funeral Home website.

Published by Hawkins Family Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hawkins Family Funeral Home
2711 Jacksboro Hwy, Fort Worth, Texas
Funeral services provided by:
Hawkins Family Funeral Home
David Beck
November 30, 2020