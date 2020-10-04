Ann Danielli Benvenuti, loving wife, devoted mother and proud Nonni, went to heaven on October 2, 2020.?Ann was born on September 23, 1921 to Gerardo and Silvia Danielli in Huey (Sligo) PA. Her family, which included her beloved sister Emily (Berteotti), moved to Fernando Street in downtown Pittsburgh, where they supported themselves with a 13-room boarding house. She graduated from St. Pauls high school in Oakland.



After graduation, Ann met the love of her life, Henry Benvenuti, cofounder of Benvenuti's Bakery. Ann and Henry were married on April 19, 1944 and she spent the next 68 years in wedded bliss with the man of her dreams. She is survived by her 5 children and their spouses, Sandy Stevenson (James) of Carnegie, Ray Benvenuti (Cathy) of Franklin, Kenny Benvenuti (Anna) of Peters Township, Elizabeth Calabro (Perry) of Bridgeville, and Mark Benvenuti (Susan) Franklin. Ann was deeply devoted to her 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.?



Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Friends and family welcome Mon. 11am-1pm at 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville, 15017, 412-221-3800. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Mon. 1:30 p.m. in Corpus Christi Parish, Holy Child. Private burial. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sivitz Jewish Hospice and Palliative Care, 200 JHF Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15217.