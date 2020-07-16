On July 14th, surrounded by loved ones, our Special Auntie, friend, and mentor peacefully returned to her Savior's arms.



Ann was born on June 19, 1923, in Riverton, Wyoming to Don G. Stout and Odelia M. Pflum Stout. Ann spent three years of her young life in Riverton before moving to Utah which became her home for 94 years. Ann graduated from Ogden High School in 1942.



She married Ira Lee Brady Jr on the 25th of December 1945. Together they celebrated 65 years of marriage prior to Ira's passing in July of 2010.



Ann was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church where she also held many positions.



Holding a variety of jobs from a young age, Ann's most memorable employment was the 25 years she worked at Thiokol where she enjoyed being part of the Space Shuttle contract.



Ann enjoyed traveling, boating, fishing, and making quilts for the Children's Justice Center.



Ann had a quiet sense of humor and a kindness that warmed all who knew her. She was always there with a listening ear for anyone in need. Ann's family and friends have been very blessed to have her in their lives. By example, she taught us patience, positive attitude, selfless service, compassion, independence, and a deep and enduring love and faith in her Savior.



Ann is preceded in death by her spouse, Ira Lee Jr., her parents, five sisters, and her brother.



She is survived by 22 nieces and nephews, 48 great-nieces and nephews, and many great,-great-nieces and nephews.



Our family is grateful to Pastor Steve Tharp and Ann's church family for their love and support.



A Memorial Service/Celebration of Life will be held on July 25th at 1:00 p.m. at The First Baptist Church located at 2519 Jefferson Ave., Ogden.



In compliance with COVID 19 requirements face masks are mandatory.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.