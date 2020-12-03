Menu
Ann Harding
1932 - 2020
BORN
May 17, 1932
DIED
June 17, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
Ann Harding's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carpenter-Fritz & Vice Funeral Home in Flemingsburg, KY .

Published by Carpenter-Fritz & Vice Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Carpenter-Fritz & Vice Funeral Home
405 S. Main Cross St., Flemingsburg, Kentucky 41041
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter-Fritz & Vice Funeral Home
