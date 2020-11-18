Menu
Ann Hill
1961 - 2020
BORN
August 24, 1961
DIED
November 16, 2020
Ann Hill's passing at the age of 59 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home in Washington, MO .

Published by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street, P.O. Box 604, Washington, Missouri 63090
Nov
20
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church
310 West Main Street, Washington, Missouri 63090
Funeral services provided by:
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
