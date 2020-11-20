Menu
Ann Hofferek
1936 - 2020
BORN
August 24, 1936
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Ann Hofferek's passing at the age of 84 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Marrs-Jones Funeral Home in Smithville, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Marrs Jones Funeral Home, All Faiths of the Pines Chapel
110 American Legion Rd, Smithville, Texas 78957
Nov
23
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
St Paul Catholic Church
204 Mills St, Smithville, Texas 78957
